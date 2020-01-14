Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 7,491 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,491 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 4.1% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $29,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.7% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.71. 2,140,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,489,706. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $77.18 and a twelve month high of $95.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.9569 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

