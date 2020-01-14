Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) Position Cut by Alpha Windward LLC

Alpha Windward LLC trimmed its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Acushnet by 89.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Acushnet by 3,520.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Acushnet by 790.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Acushnet in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Acushnet in the second quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOLF shares. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on Acushnet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Acushnet from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price target on Acushnet from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Acushnet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.72.

In related news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 10,436 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $309,740.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 53.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOLF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.51. 91,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Acushnet Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.20.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $417.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.32 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

