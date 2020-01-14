ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AHEXY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHEXY opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.96. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $24.79 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.88.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

