Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,085 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 17,012.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,916,308 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,153,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,422 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 37.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,973,766 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,349,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,047 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 32,093.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,055 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,079,637 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,127,000,000 after purchasing an additional 972,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,938,712,000 after purchasing an additional 887,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $344.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,274,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,671. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $321.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.34. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $237.26 and a 12-month high of $347.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $164.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Griffin Securities upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.96.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total transaction of $901,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,682,985.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,712 shares of company stock valued at $12,554,146. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

