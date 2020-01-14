Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $385.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $350.00 to $385.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $390.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Adobe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $331.96.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $344.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $321.72 and its 200-day moving average is $296.34. The stock has a market cap of $164.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe has a twelve month low of $231.96 and a twelve month high of $345.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total transaction of $901,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at $13,682,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,712 shares of company stock worth $12,554,146 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 328.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,240 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 255,487 shares of the software company’s stock worth $75,279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the software company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 516,343 shares of the software company’s stock worth $152,140,000 after purchasing an additional 25,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

