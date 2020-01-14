Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $72.55

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.55 and last traded at $72.55, with a volume of 1587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEIS shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.53 and a 200 day moving average of $58.96.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $175.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 11.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 301,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,946,000 after acquiring an additional 30,052 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 357,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,534,000 after buying an additional 8,399 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $804,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

