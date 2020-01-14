Advanced Technology Coin Market Cap Hits $30,744.00 (ARC)

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last week, Advanced Technology Coin has traded up 25.9% against the US dollar. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. Advanced Technology Coin has a market cap of $30,744.00 and $128.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00010152 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,228,241 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official website is arcticcoin.org . Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Trading

Advanced Technology Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Advanced Technology Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Advanced Technology Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

