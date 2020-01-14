Advfn (LON:AFN) Shares Up 5.3%

Advfn Plc (LON:AFN)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 19.70 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.26), 15,077 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 771% from the average session volume of 1,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.25).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 21.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 26.33. The company has a market cap of $5.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50.

About Advfn (LON:AFN)

ADVFN plc, together with subsidiaries, develops and provides financial information primarily through the Internet and research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It also develops and exploits ancillary Internet sites; and operates an Internet dating Website, and an IPO information Website, as well as provides office services.

