Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Shares Gap Up to $1.24

Shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.17, but opened at $1.24. Aethlon Medical shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 5,193,800 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Aethlon Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.19). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical, Inc. will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aethlon Medical stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) by 259.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,317 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Aethlon Medical worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 55.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

See Also: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.