Agios Pharmaceuticals’ (AGIO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Cowen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AGIO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $79.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.18.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AGIO traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.26. The stock had a trading volume of 325,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,519. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $68.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.49. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.04. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 356.42% and a negative return on equity of 70.07%. The business had revenue of $26.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.63) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Carman Alenson sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $147,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Schenkein bought 8,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,577. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 451,611 shares of company stock worth $13,999,941 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 430.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.