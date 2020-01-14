AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.83% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. is engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts. It operating segment consists of Aisin Seiki Group, Aisin Takaoka Group, Aisin AW Group, Advics Group and Others. Aisin Seiki Group segment provides general automotive parts and services, life and amenity-related equipment, public works and petroleum sales. Aisin Takaoka Group segment handles engine and brake cast components. Aisin AW Group deals with automatic transmissions and car navigation systems. Advics Group segment offers brake components. Others segment includes automotive parts lineup, energy systems, mainstay products for the major group companies, life and amenity products. Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Kariya, Japan. “

Get AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR alerts:

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

ASEKY traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.09. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.50. AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR has a twelve month low of $27.73 and a twelve month high of $41.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.38.

AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.84 billion during the quarter. AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 4.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR

Aisin Seiki Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive parts, lifestyle and energy related products, and wellness related products worldwide. It offers powertrain related products, such as automatic, manual, and hybrid transmission products; and CVT, engine, and other products. The company also provides chassis and vehicle safety systems comprising parking assist systems, driver monitoring systems, disc brakes, brake assemblies, electric parking brakes, brake master cylinder with brake assistance, electronically controlled brake systems, ABS and ESC modulators, brake calipers, power tilt and telescopic steering columns, air suspension systems, and active rear steering systems.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR (ASEKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.