Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX)’s share price dropped 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.93, approximately 6,857 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 411,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

AKTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Akari Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akari Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $34.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of -2.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1.88.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akari Therapeutics PLC will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Akari Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX) by 185.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,232 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.20% of Akari Therapeutics worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

