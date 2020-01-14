Akropolis (AKRO) One Day Volume Hits $65,717.00

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded down 18.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last week, Akropolis has traded down 28.7% against the dollar. Akropolis has a market capitalization of $646,538.00 and approximately $65,717.00 worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akropolis token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Korea and Huobi Global.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Akropolis alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011936 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.66 or 0.02293026 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00186422 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026516 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00122479 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Akropolis Token Profile

Akropolis ‘s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 730,001,020 tokens. Akropolis ‘s official Twitter account is @akropolisio . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io . The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements

Buying and Selling Akropolis

Akropolis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akropolis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akropolis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.