Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALBO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the second quarter worth $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 27.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the second quarter worth $233,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 6.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 31.0% during the third quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALBO traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $27.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,037. Albireo Pharma has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $38.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average is $23.46. The firm has a market cap of $343.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.18). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,881.86% and a negative return on equity of 62.69%. The business had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will post -6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

