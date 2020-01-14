Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Hits New 52-Week High at $230.10

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $230.10 and last traded at $230.05, with a volume of 114875 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $230.48.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.21.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.41. The stock has a market cap of $586.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Surevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 8,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20,840.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,030 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 449,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,323,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.
About Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
