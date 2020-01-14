Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Hits New 52-Week High at $230.10

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $230.10 and last traded at $230.05, with a volume of 114875 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $230.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.21.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.41. The stock has a market cap of $586.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Surevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 8,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20,840.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,030 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 449,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,323,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

