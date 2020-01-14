All Sports (SOC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $119,645.00

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 14th. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $24.68, $51.55 and $5.60. Over the last seven days, All Sports has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $5.26 million and $119,645.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00036884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $533.06 or 0.06046006 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00024956 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00035382 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00119456 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001548 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports

All Sports Coin Trading

All Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $5.60, $10.39, $24.43, $24.68, $33.94, $18.94, $51.55, $20.33, $32.15, $50.98 and $7.50. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

