Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) versus Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) Head to Head Analysis

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) and Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cellular Biomedicine Group and Allena Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group N/A -56.05% -42.02% Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A -120.77% -84.28%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cellular Biomedicine Group and Allena Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Allena Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80

Cellular Biomedicine Group currently has a consensus price target of $21.67, suggesting a potential upside of 24.66%. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $20.60, suggesting a potential upside of 747.74%. Given Allena Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allena Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Cellular Biomedicine Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.0% of Cellular Biomedicine Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Cellular Biomedicine Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.6% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Cellular Biomedicine Group has a beta of 2.83, indicating that its share price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allena Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cellular Biomedicine Group and Allena Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group $220,000.00 1,523.20 -$38.93 million ($2.04) -8.52 Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$35.65 million ($1.72) -1.41

Allena Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cellular Biomedicine Group. Cellular Biomedicine Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allena Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Allena Pharmaceuticals beats Cellular Biomedicine Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cellular Biomedicine Group

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases. The company's CAR-T products include CD20 for use in anti-tumor activities; CD22, a surface maker highly expressed in B cell malignancies in hairy cell leukemia; and B-cell maturation antigen therapies for treating refractory multiple myeloma in patients. It also develops NKG2D CAR therapies for use in NK cell signaling; alpha fetoprotein TCR-T therapies for treating hepatocellular carcinoma; tumor infiltrating lymphocyte therapies for treating immunogenic cancers; and knee osteoarthritis therapies, including AlloJoin therapy, which is in a Phase I clinical trial, as well as Re-Join that has completed the Phase IIb clinical trial. In addition, it engages in biopharmaceutical businesses, including research and development, technical support, technical service, and technology transfer activities in biomedical technology field; manufacturing non-food, pharmaceutical polypeptides, and medical devices; and the wholesale of cosmetics, sanitary products, and biological agents. The company has a strategic licensing and collaboration agreement with Novartis Pharma AG to manufacture and supply their CAR-T cell therapy Kymriah in China. Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It also develops ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

