Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,180,000 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the December 15th total of 11,590,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of Ally Financial stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,857. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $35.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.02 and a 200 day moving average of $31.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $68,659.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,252.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,969,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,768,000 after buying an additional 360,987 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 15.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,067,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,023,000 after buying an additional 1,096,715 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 66.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,472,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,463,000 after buying an additional 2,184,311 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,074,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,265,000 after buying an additional 18,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 22.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,935,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,346,000 after buying an additional 542,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALLY shares. ValuEngine lowered Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

