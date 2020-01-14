Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $179.93

Alpha Real Trust Ltd (LON:ARTL)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.93 and traded as high as $183.55. Alpha Real Trust shares last traded at $183.00, with a volume of 507 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $109.13 million and a PE ratio of 5.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 179.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 174.69. The company has a current ratio of 54.26, a quick ratio of 21.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Alpha Real Trust’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. Alpha Real Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.13%.

In other news, insider Jeff Chowdhry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 181 ($2.38), for a total transaction of £9,050 ($11,904.76).

Alpha Real Trust Company Profile (LON:ARTL)

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

