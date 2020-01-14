Alpha Windward LLC Acquires 614 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,748,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,158,000 after buying an additional 2,606,099 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 507.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,970,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,082 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,320,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,998 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 497.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 407,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,388,000 after purchasing an additional 339,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,237,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,471,000 after purchasing an additional 338,141 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on OMC shares. Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $227,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $35,715.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OMC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,900. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.04. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.75 and a 52-week high of $85.05.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 44.02%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.22%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

