Alpha Windward LLC Buys 311 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 0.5% of Alpha Windward LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Chevron by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,428,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,640,137. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $220.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.17 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.31.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

