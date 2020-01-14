Alpha Windward LLC Grows Holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC owned 0.07% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 656.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the second quarter worth $63,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the third quarter worth $96,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 7.5% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 27,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 158.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HMHC. ValuEngine upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of HMHC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.02. 12,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $10.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.74.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $565.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.22 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.