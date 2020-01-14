Alpha Windward LLC Invests $521,000 in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,920 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,698,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Synaptics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,776,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,972,000 after purchasing an additional 215,852 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Synaptics by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,883,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,310,000 after purchasing an additional 175,697 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics in the second quarter valued at about $4,334,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics in the second quarter valued at about $2,116,000. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synaptics stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,309. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.34 and a 12 month high of $70.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.70 and a 200 day moving average of $44.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.49. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $339.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Synaptics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

In other Synaptics news, SVP Hing Chung Wong sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total value of $1,356,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,030.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kermit Nolan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,160 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

