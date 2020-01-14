Alpha Windward LLC Lowers Stock Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Alpha Windward LLC reduced its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Diodes comprises 0.4% of Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Diodes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Diodes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Diodes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Diodes by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Diodes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:DIOD traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.29. The stock had a trading volume of 215,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.56. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.33.
In other Diodes news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 23,500 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $1,159,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,688.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 35,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $1,736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,438,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,879 shares of company stock worth $6,373,722. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently commented on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Diodes from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.
Diodes Profile
Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.
