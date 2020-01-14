Alpha Windward LLC Lowers Stock Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Alpha Windward LLC reduced its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Diodes comprises 0.4% of Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Diodes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Diodes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Diodes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Diodes by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Diodes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diodes alerts:

NASDAQ:DIOD traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.29. The stock had a trading volume of 215,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.56. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $323.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Diodes news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 23,500 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $1,159,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,688.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 35,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $1,736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,438,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,879 shares of company stock worth $6,373,722. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Diodes from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.