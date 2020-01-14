Alpha Windward LLC Raises Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises approximately 2.4% of Alpha Windward LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,706,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,168,910,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924,250 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2,245,986.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,802,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802,125 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the second quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 3,637,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,760,000 after purchasing an additional 235,833 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 62.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,811,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,726 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,510,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,912,000 after purchasing an additional 18,097 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $327.27. The stock had a trading volume of 47,352,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,574,500. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $256.41 and a 12 month high of $327.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $319.16 and its 200 day moving average is $303.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

