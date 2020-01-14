Alpha Windward LLC Sells 1,380 Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Alpha Windward LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,760 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Dicks Sporting Goods comprises approximately 0.4% of Alpha Windward LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,275,000. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,305 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 187.1% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 415,659 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $16,963,000 after buying an additional 270,899 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 73.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,499 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after buying an additional 77,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Shares of NYSE DKS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.35. 837,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,843. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a twelve month low of $31.27 and a twelve month high of $49.80.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 33.95%.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.