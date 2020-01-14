Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.7% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6,515.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,039,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,285,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993,722 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,480,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,409,352,000 after purchasing an additional 674,924 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,708,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,545,641,000 after purchasing an additional 259,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,237,000 after purchasing an additional 224,907 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total transaction of $31,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,306,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $3,655,221.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,344,673 shares of company stock worth $316,380,721. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $8.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,430.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,558,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,309. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,351.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1,244.33. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,025.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,441.80. The stock has a market cap of $986.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $13.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Cleveland Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,486.44.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

