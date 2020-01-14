Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.4% of Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 434 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 874 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,438.05.

GOOGL traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,437.34. 61,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,470. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,027.03 and a 1 year high of $1,441.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,351.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,244.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $13.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

