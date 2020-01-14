Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Up 13.6%

Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC)’s stock price shot up 13.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.59 and last traded at $7.35, 806,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 160% from the average session volume of 310,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATEC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.90.

The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.31 million, a P/E ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.56.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 151.54% and a negative net margin of 47.55%. The firm had revenue of $29.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphatec news, Director Jeffrey P. Rydin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $141,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,846.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 844,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,913,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $673,200 over the last ninety days. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,565,612 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,901 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 22,827.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 678,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 228,289 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Finally, Jackson Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. 38.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

