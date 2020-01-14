AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) Trading Up 7.8% on Insider Buying Activity

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)’s stock price was up 7.8% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $12.30 and last traded at $12.19, approximately 763,082 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 937,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

Specifically, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 30,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $344,570.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMAG shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMAG Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.28.

The stock has a market cap of $390.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $84.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.25 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.54% and a negative return on equity of 34.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camber Capital Management LP increased its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,970,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,034,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,322,000 after acquiring an additional 87,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 727.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 802,607 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after acquiring an additional 705,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $6,911,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 447,715 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 179,310 shares in the last quarter.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

