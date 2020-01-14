Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Ambarella from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen set a $68.00 price target on Ambarella and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ambarella from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.22.

Ambarella stock opened at $63.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.03. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $34.84 and a 52 week high of $67.15.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.54. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $36,094.71. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,558.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $192,580.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 930,191 shares in the company, valued at $52,379,055.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,808 shares of company stock worth $724,919 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

