American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC cut its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,489 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 target price on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $126.00 target price on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.29.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,715,256.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 8,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $980,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,820 shares of company stock worth $3,033,961 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXP stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.80. 3,498,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,835,748. The company has a market cap of $104.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.33 and its 200 day moving average is $121.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. American Express has a 12-month low of $96.37 and a 12-month high of $130.09.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 16.51%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.47%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.