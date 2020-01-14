American Tower (NYSE:AMT) and Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Financial Contrast

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) and American Tower (NYSE:AMT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.6% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of American Tower shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of American Tower shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Urstadt Biddle Properties and American Tower, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A American Tower 0 9 6 0 2.40

American Tower has a consensus price target of $223.38, suggesting a potential downside of 4.64%. Given American Tower’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Tower is more favorable than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Risk and Volatility

Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Tower has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and American Tower’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urstadt Biddle Properties $137.59 million 5.44 $37.28 million N/A N/A American Tower $7.44 billion 13.95 $1.24 billion $7.99 29.32

American Tower has higher revenue and earnings than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and American Tower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urstadt Biddle Properties 27.10% 10.06% 3.65% American Tower 20.58% 27.12% 4.26%

Dividends

Urstadt Biddle Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. American Tower pays an annual dividend of $4.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. American Tower pays out 50.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Urstadt Biddle Properties has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and American Tower has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

American Tower beats Urstadt Biddle Properties on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 196 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception and has raised total dividends to its shareholders for the last 25 consecutive years.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

