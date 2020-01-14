America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) to announce earnings of $1.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.74 and the highest is $1.80. America’s Car-Mart reported earnings of $1.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year earnings of $8.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $8.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $9.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover America’s Car-Mart.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.47 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share.

CRMT has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart to $113.25 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. America’s Car-Mart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.31.

CRMT traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.69. The stock had a trading volume of 634 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,377. The company has a market capitalization of $715.76 million, a PE ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. America’s Car-Mart has a twelve month low of $67.61 and a twelve month high of $111.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRMT. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the third quarter worth about $689,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 29.6% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on America’s Car-Mart (CRMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.