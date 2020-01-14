Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.25.
Shares of NYSE AMP traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.42. 577,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,517. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.53 and a 52-week high of $170.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.03.
Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Ameriprise Financial
Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.
