Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $243.64.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on Amgen from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,004,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.24. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,230.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 36.1% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 53.8% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 50.0% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

