Amino Network (AMIO) Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Amino Network token can now be purchased for $0.0401 or 0.00000459 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and MXC. Over the last week, Amino Network has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Amino Network has a market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $475,442.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00036571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $511.69 or 0.05853549 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00025103 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00034701 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00122374 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Amino Network Token Profile

AMIO is a token. It was first traded on April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,637,310 tokens. The official website for Amino Network is www.amino.world . Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Amino Network

Amino Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and MXC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amino Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amino Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

