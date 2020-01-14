Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the December 15th total of 5,760,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Svb Leerink cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Leerink Swann cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.20.

AMRX traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $4.96. The company had a trading volume of 86,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,369. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.67. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 23.17% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $378.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 790.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

