Analysts Anticipate 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) to Post $0.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.03. 3D Systems posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 90%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $155.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.22 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DDD shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

Shares of NYSE DDD traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,714,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,506. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.42.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 20,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $193,054.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in 3D Systems by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 40,119 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in 3D Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 80,419 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in 3D Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in 3D Systems by 5.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,986 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in 3D Systems by 16.0% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

