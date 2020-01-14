Analysts Anticipate Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) to Announce -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.46). Abeona Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.11). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09.

ABEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

In related news, Director Stefano Buono bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABEO. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,312,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 137,558 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 11.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,828,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 193,618 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 54.1% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 350,877 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 635,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 22,801 shares during the period. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABEO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.47. 701,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,395,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.93. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $8.41. The stock has a market cap of $119.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.13.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

