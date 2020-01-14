Analysts Anticipate Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.30 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) will announce sales of $38.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nlight’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.92 million. Nlight posted sales of $46.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Nlight will report full-year sales of $172.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $171.64 million to $172.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $187.69 million, with estimates ranging from $172.00 million to $205.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nlight.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Nlight had a return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $43.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Nlight’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Nlight in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Nlight from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Nlight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

In other Nlight news, insider Robert Martinsen sold 24,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.45, for a total transaction of $4,967,302.25. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $105,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,776.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,243 shares of company stock valued at $5,920,212 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LASR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nlight by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,124,000 after acquiring an additional 460,470 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Nlight by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,919,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,061,000 after acquiring an additional 337,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nlight by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,228,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,786,000 after acquiring an additional 176,863 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nlight during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,923,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nlight during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.08. The company had a trading volume of 226,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,127. Nlight has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $26.77. The firm has a market cap of $770.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.88 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.73.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

