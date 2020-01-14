Analysts Anticipate TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $414.09 Million

Equities research analysts predict that TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) will announce $414.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $454.80 million and the lowest is $378.80 million. TPI Composites reported sales of $290.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $383.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.60 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPIC. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of TPI Composites stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,050. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.87. The firm has a market cap of $683.92 million, a PE ratio of 243.00 and a beta of 1.62. TPI Composites has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TPI Composites by 61.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,975,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,826,000 after purchasing an additional 748,204 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in TPI Composites by 1,551.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 563,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,559,000 after acquiring an additional 529,050 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in TPI Composites by 117.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 657,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,325,000 after acquiring an additional 355,033 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in TPI Composites by 18.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,253,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,248,000 after acquiring an additional 355,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TPI Composites by 81.4% during the second quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 761,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,822,000 after acquiring an additional 341,670 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

