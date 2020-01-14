Analysts Expect Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.33. Hope Bancorp reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $129.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,309. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.29 and a 1-year high of $15.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 342,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after buying an additional 16,567 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 303,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 183,702 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $780,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,661,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

