Analysts Expect Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) to Post $0.26 EPS

Equities analysts expect Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Kinder Morgan reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. US Capital Advisors lowered Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.46. 12,177,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,973,882. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.47. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $16.93 and a twelve month high of $21.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $6,051,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 242,179,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,884,760,434.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $428,136.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 908,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,770,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,459,624 shares of company stock worth $29,187,827. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.3% in the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 265,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.2% in the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 422,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,210 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 22.7% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 62.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

