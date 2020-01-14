Analysts Expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to Announce $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will post $0.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.58. NetScout Systems reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NetScout Systems.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $216.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.47 million. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,780.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Downing sold 5,659 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $140,965.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,764.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $299,261. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 51.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the third quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

NTCT stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.08. 148,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,352. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.88. NetScout Systems has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $30.30.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetScout Systems (NTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.