Analysts Expect Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nextdecade’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.06). Nextdecade posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nextdecade will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nextdecade.

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nextdecade in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Nextdecade in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nextdecade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Nextdecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nextdecade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nextdecade by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nextdecade by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Nextdecade during the third quarter worth about $3,273,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Nextdecade during the second quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Nextdecade during the second quarter worth about $506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXT traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $5.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,296. The company has a market capitalization of $710.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07 and a beta of -0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84. Nextdecade has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $6.78.

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

