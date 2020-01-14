Analysts Expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $252.59 Million

Wall Street analysts expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to announce $252.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for RPC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $304.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $222.74 million. RPC reported sales of $376.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that RPC will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $925.40 million to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.48 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. RPC’s quarterly revenue was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

RES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Scotiabank lowered RPC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered RPC from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $4.10 price target on RPC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on RPC from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

NYSE:RES traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.62. 1,226,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,040,190. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average is $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.75. RPC has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $13.11.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RES. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in shares of RPC in the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of RPC in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of RPC by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,696,000 after buying an additional 456,249 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of RPC in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of RPC in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

