Analysts Set $56.25 Target Price for Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI)

Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $56.25 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Red River Bancshares an industry rank of 21 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RRBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Red River Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

In related news, SVP Andrew Blake Cutrer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $50,500.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Red River Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $2,907,000. Castine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Red River Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $2,289,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC raised its position in Red River Bancshares by 4,281.2% during the 3rd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 34,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 33,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Red River Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $1,552,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Red River Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $1,360,000. 10.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RRBI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.99. 18,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,850. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Red River Bancshares has a twelve month low of $42.35 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.27.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Red River Bancshares will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

