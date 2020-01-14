Analysts Set $62.00 Price Target for Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA)

Shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $62.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.74 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Industrias Bachoco an industry rank of 25 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

IBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 633,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,084,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 61,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 23,054 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 2nd quarter worth $700,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 3rd quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 2nd quarter worth $326,000. Institutional investors own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBA traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.80. 7,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Industrias Bachoco has a twelve month low of $43.47 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.42.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $776.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.92 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segment, Poultry and Others It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

