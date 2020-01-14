Analysts Set Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) PT at $45.40

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARMK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

In related news, CEO John J. Zillmer purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.68 per share, with a total value of $1,493,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 201,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,579,960.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 225,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $9,939,747.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,097,645.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mantle Ridge LP bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,418,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aramark in the second quarter worth $64,668,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aramark in the second quarter worth $54,938,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in Aramark by 8.6% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 18,465,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,866,000 after buying an additional 1,456,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Aramark by 277.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,101,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,729,000 after buying an additional 809,712 shares during the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.86. Aramark has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $45.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Aramark had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

